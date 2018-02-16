'Diablo 3' News: Season 13 to Begin on Feb. 23, Find Out Which Features Will Go Live

Battle Net The available Class Sets via Haedrig's Gifts for Season 13

There is a new season set to start soon inside "Diablo 3," and with only a few days remaining before its official launch, players can now learn more about what it will bring to the game.

Detailed in a new post on the game's official website, Season 13 will get underway on Feb. 23.

Just as with Seasons past, Season 13 will introduce its fair share of cosmetic rewards.

First off, players can look forward to seeing the helm and shoulder pieces of the Conqueror Set added to the game, and they do look pretty impressive.

Also coming to the game for Season 13 are new portraits set around Imperius.

There is one more cosmetic reward that will be introduced, and it is none other than the new pet known as Blaine's Bear. Players will not mistake Blaine's Bear for any kind of huggable stuffed toy since this particular bear is covered in blood and apparently totes some sharp objects too. It is a frightening little creature although not all players seem to be pleased with its upcoming arrival.

Over on the game's forums, the players' reactions were all over the map. Some welcomed the addition of a pet with a somewhat disturbing appearance, while other players preferred to see something meaner added as a "Diablo 3" pet.

There are other features going live for Season 13.

Haedrig's Gift will again present players with an opportunity to obtain a new Class Set. If players choose to open all three Haedrig's Gifts that they can earn over the course of a Season using only one character, they can then complete a Class Set.

For Season 13, the available Class Sets include the Might of the Earth for the Barbarian, the Thorns of the Invoker for the Crusader, The Shadow's Mantle for the Demon Hunter, the Monkey King's Garb for the Monk, the Grace of Inarius for the Necromancer, the Raiment of the Jade Harvester for the Witch Doctor, and the Firebird's Finery for the Wizard.

Soon enough, "Diablo 3" players will be able to start working to obtain those Class Sets and cosmetic rewards for themselves.