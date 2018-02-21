'Diablo 3' Rumor: Game In Development For Nintendo Switch?

Blizzard Entertainment A promotional image from "Diablo 3"

Nintendo Switch players will finally be able to experience "Diablo 3," if the latest rumor is anything to go by.

The information comes from insider Marcus Sellars who took to Twitter to reveal that the game is currently in development for the Nintendo console and is planned for release next year. Sellars goes on to say that they are looking to "implement local play with multiple switches" when "Diablo 3" is brought to the console.

For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Gamers who played the game in the platforms it was released in, which include the PlayStation 3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC, took to the Battle.net forums to share their thoughts about this supposed port.

A lot of them would love to see the game on the Nintendo Switch, and some went so far as to say that they will buy the console if "Diablo 3" will be made available in it. Others, however, are taking issue with the size of the display on the Nintendo Switch, explaining that they might not get the full experience on it.

There are also those who believe that "Diablo" is something that should just be on the PC platform. Many of the gamers think that this stunt is nothing but a cash grab and that instead of this, the company should instead be working on a sequel to the six-year-old game unless another studio is doing the porting.

Blizzard Entertainment has not released anything for the Nintendo Switch yet, but if what Sellars says is to be believed, this could change soon. Shack News believes that "Diablo 3" will help Nintendo in its plan for the console to enjoy a longer life cycle. As for Blizzard, it will be a great way to expand the player base.

Sellars claims that apart from "Diablo 3," "Fortnite" is also being brought over to the Nintendo Switch and that this one will be out by August or September. The insider did point out that developer Epic Games has not confirmed it yet, but "it's happening."