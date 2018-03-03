'Diablo 3' Rumors: Is a Nintendo Switch Version of the Dungeon-Crawling RPG in the Works?

Battle Net Rumors of 'Diablo 3' coming to the Nintendo Switch have made the rounds online recently

The dream of "Diablo 3" making it to the Nintendo Switch is one held by many owners of that platform, but it remains difficult to determine at this point if that sought-after version will ever be released.

Recently though, something that surfaced online seemed to suggest that the latest installment of the dungeon-crawling series could indeed be coming to Nintendo's newest platform.

A tweet from Blizzard Entertainment's official account showed the titular antagonist of the series in nightlight form being switched on and off.

It did not take long for fans to connect the perceived dots and suggest that this could finally be the first real clue that the "Diablo" series really was coming to the Switch.

Unfortunately for fans, the perceived clue was not really what it initially seemed to be.

A spokesperson for Blizzard told Polygon that the tweet in question was just "meant to be a fun community engagement piece." The spokesperson added that they had nothing to announce at this point, so no, "Diablo 3" for the Switch is not confirmed, or at least not at this time.

So, is there now absolutely no chance that the role-playing game will eventually make its way to the Switch?

For what it is worth, noted video games journalist and industry insider Marcus Sellars reported back in February that the aforementioned RPG is expected to be released for the Switch early next year.

Sellars doubled down on his earlier report after the tweet from Blizzard started to gain attention online. Even with the company saying they had nothing to announce, he remained insistent that "Diablo 3" would become a Switch title.

Officially, there is no clear indicator that the current installment of the "Diablo" series will become a Switch offering, but it is hard to imagine the folks at Blizzard not noticing just how much buzz was generated even just by the vague suggestion of that becoming a reality.

More news about "Diablo 3" should be made available soon.