'Diablo 3' Rumors: Retailer Listing Seemingly Hints at Nintendo Switch Version Coming Soon

"Diablo 3" is currently playable on several platforms, making it accessible to a wide range of gamers.

PC players can pick up the game and sink hours and hours of gameplay into it, and both last-gen and current-gen console owners can do the same thing.

One thing that cannot currently be done with the Blizzard offering is to play it on the go, which is why many fans have expressed interest in seeing it released for the hybrid gaming platform known as the Nintendo Switch.

Thus far, the folks from Blizzard have not indicated that they will release the aforementioned game for Nintendo's newest platform, though there seem to be clues hinting at that outcome.

The newest clue comes in the form of a retailer listing.

Spotted recently by Comicbook.com, UK site Coolshop posted a listing for the game, and while nothing about it seems noteworthy at first, taking a closer look at it reveals that the title listed is for the Switch.

Again, "Diablo 3" has not been announced as a Switch title, so the existence of the listing is quite curious.

It's possible that the listing is just mistaken and it will be taken down eventually, or it could be a clue that the people from Blizzard are going to share some exciting news soon.

As noted earlier, the listing in question is just the newest clue hinting at the game coming to the Switch.

Back in February, video games journalist Marcus Sellars reported that the title is in development for the Switch and is expected to be released next year.

Then, earlier this month, sources spoken to by Eurogamer's Tom Phillips also said that the game "is very much in production," and while no release window was shared this time around, the people who reportedly have inside info did note that the official reveal is "several months off."

"Diablo 3" is still not officially set to become a Switch title, but the clues that it will be eventually are starting to pile up.