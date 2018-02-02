'Diablo' Creator Unveils New Game 'It Lurks Below'

Graybeard Games Promotional image for 'It Lurks Below'

"Diablo" creator David Brevik has unveiled his new project in the form of the action-role-playing survival game "It Lurks Below." The game was made by Brevik himself and is set to enter closed beta testing this weekend.

The game borrows elements from crafting/survival games like Terraria and Minecraft and combines them with the dungeon-plumbing mechanics from "Diablo." The end results are sandbox-style worlds that let players dig and construct while at the same time battle monsters.

"I wanted more of a point to a lot of those games," Brevik told Polygon, explaining how he wanted to differentiate his title from other titles in the genre. "I wanted to make an RPG, with classes and levelling up, random items, where you get more and more powerful as you go down into the core of the world and fight baddies."

In many ways, "It Lurks Below" will play like an action-RPG dungeon crawler albeit in a 2D side-scrolling environment. Players will need to use a variety of wands to defeat enemies equipped with various combat tricks all the while navigating randomly generated areas. Players will also be able to use a pick ax to dig to their deepest depths to discover more resources and enemies.

For those who aren't into monster killing and would rather immerse themselves in creativity, the game also features a creative mode that allows players to explore the game's massive world all while building a few structures along the way.

As for the game's creation, Brevik admits that despite making games for more than 25 years, he still lacks experience when it came to making a game art. As such, he chose to opt for a low-res, pixelated aesthetic over eye-popping graphics.

His original version also called for a much larger scope that he said might take 10 years to finish. However, he later decided against this and opted for a scaled-down version that he can make himself.

Fans who want to see Brevik play "It Lurks Below" this weekend can do so on Twitch. The stream starts on Friday, Feb. 2, at 9 p.m. PT.