Diane Keaton Expresses Support for Woody Allen Amid Sexual Assault Allegations Against the Director

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Director of the movie and cast member Woody Allen speaks on stage at the premiere of "To Rome with Love" during the opening night of the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, Calif., June 14, 2012.

Amid the sexual assault allegations that Hollywood director Woody Allen is currently being plagued with, his long-time collaborator and friend Diane Keaton is standing by him. Recently, the actress took to Twitter to express her support for the director and shared a clip from his 1992 interview, where he initially denied the accusations thrown against him decades ago.

On Monday, Keaton shared a 60-minute interview of Allen with CBS newsmagazine, where he repeatedly denied sexually assaulting his then 7-year-old adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. "Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 minutes interview from 1992 and see what you think," tweeted Keaton.

In the said interview, Allen declared his innocence on the issue, saying that if he really wanted to be a child molester, he should have done it long ago. "A gigantic industry has been built on a total non-event. It wasn't as if I tickled my daughter or something and much has been exaggerated—I'm saying nothing at all," said Allen.

The director went on to say accuse Farrow's mother, Mia, of instructing her daughter to make up the story as a form of revenge, after Allen started to have an affair with Mia's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. Previn and Allen got married in 1996 without Allen being convicted of any crime as a result of Mia's allegedly false accusations against him. "On many occasions Mia had said to me, you took my daughter, and I'm going to take yours," said Allen.

Keaton has been a close friend of Allen since the 1970s. After briefly dating, the two made movies together, including "Sleeper," "Manhattan" and "Annie Hall."

Meanwhile, Keaton is not the only Hollywood star who has expressed her support for the director. Actor Alec Baldwin has also remained staunch in his support of Allen.