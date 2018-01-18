Nintendo Promo image for 'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'

The nominees for the 21st D.I.C.E. Awards that will be held next month have already been announced.

Organized by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), the 21st D.I.C.E. Awards is one of the most prestigious video game awards today. And while every category counts, there is no doubt that the most coveted one is the Game of the Year award.

For 2017, the five nominated games contending for Game of the Year include the Xbox One and Windows PC exclusive titles "Cuphead" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," the PS4-only game "Horizon Zero Dawn," and a couple of Nintendo Switch-only titles "Super Mario Odyssey" and "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

Of the five nominees, Sony's "Horizon Zero Dawn" got the most number of nominations with a total of 10 recognitions in different categories. The game was released in February 2017 and was developed by Guerrilla Games.

"Horizon Zero Dawn" is an action-adventure game that also features a story about its main protagonist, the hunter and archer named Aloy. The main premise of the game is to liberate her world from the tyranny of robot monsters, but players can also hunt and tame the monster machines and make them their companions in their travels.

In terms of the number of nominations each of the five Game of the Year candidates has received, "Horizon Zero Dawn" is followed by "Breath of the Wild" with six, "Cuphead" with five, "PUBG" with four, and "Super Mario Odyssey" with four as well.

The above-mentioned games, except "Cuphead," are all nominated for the Outstanding Achievement in Game Design category. Meanwhile, "Cuphead" and "PUBG" are both nominated for the Action Game of the Year title, along with three other games namely "Call of Duty: WWII," "Destiny 2" and "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus."

There are also other games that have multiple nominations even though they were not included in the finalists for the Game of the Year award. For example, "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" and "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" were both nominated in five categories.

The 21st D.I.C.E. Awards will happen on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. PST (11 p.m. EST).