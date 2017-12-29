Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Guide: Florida Georgia Line Joins Star-Studded Line-up

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Country music stars Florida Georgia Line joins the list of performers at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018

Country music fans will be in for a treat in the upcoming "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018" since Florida Georgia Line will be part of the show's star-studded performers.

According to reports, the country superstars will rock the stage with the latest single titled "Smooth." They will also perform some of their cross-genre hits, including "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha and "Let Me Go" with Hailee Steinfield.

Aside from Florida Georgia Line, country singer Kane Brown was also mentioned to be part of the annual New Year's Eve concert.

Also, reports revealed that pop superstar Mariah Carey will return to the annual "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" even despite the mic fiasco that ruined her performance last year.

The singer released a statement in conjunction with Dick Clark Productions, saying that she already wants to move on from her highly criticized New Year's Eve performance last year.

"We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square," the best-selling female recording artist of all time stated.

Other performers for the annual "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" show include former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas as well as Sugarland. The show will also feature several taped acts from the West Coast party that will be hosted by Ciara, including performances from Kelly Clarkson, and Halsey. Imagine Dragons will also perform from New Orleans while Britney Spears will rock the stage from Las Vegas.

The annual "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" show will be aired by ABC on Sunday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m. EDT.