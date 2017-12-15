Facebook/NewYearsRockinEve Promotional picture for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in 2017.

The hosts, performers, and other details for the highly anticipated "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" has been revealed. This list includes South Korean group BTS and Grammy-winning Imagine Dragons.

"I'm thrilled to have 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018' back in New Orleans to ring in the New Year in our great city," said Mayor Mitch Landrieu, New Orleans, in a statement, as reported by Billboard. "This is the perfect way to kick off our city's 300th anniversary. Here in New Orleans, we know how to celebrate, and I can't wait for another opportunity to showcase our rich culture to the rest of the country."

The first event of 2018 in the U.S. will be held in three locations: New York Times Square, Hollywood, and New Orleans. The website of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacreast" also revealed a full list of the hosts and performers that fans can expect in their respective areas.

For those who will be celebrating the holiday in Times Square, Seacrest will be hosting alongside Jenny McCarthy. So far, the confirmed performers are: "Havanna" singer Camilla Cabello, "Jealous" singer Nick Jonas, and "Still The Same" singer Sugarland. Meanwhile, in Hollywood, the event will be hosted by Ciara. Fans will be able to revel in the performance of the following singers: Alesso, Kane Brown, BTS, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Fitz and the Tantrums, Florida Georgia Line, G-Eazy, Halsey, Khalid, Marskmello, Shawn Mendes, Portugal The Man, Charlie Puth, Bebe Rexha, Hailee Steinfeld, Watt, and Zedd. In New Orleans, "Pretty Little Liars" star Lucy Hale will be hosting, with Imagine Dragons performing.

More performers are expected to be named in the coming weeks. In the meantime, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" will begin on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.