Did Abby Lee Miller Hint About 'Dance Moms' Season 8?

Cancer-stricken Abby Lee Miller seemed to have confirmed that she will be back on air for "Dance Moms" season 8.

While greeting her two former students Lilliana Ketchman and Elliana Walmsley a happy birthday through an Instagram post, the head coach of the Abby Lee Dance Company also addressed the possibility that there will be another season of Lifetime's canceled dance reality show.

Miller even hinted that the next show will take the viewers to a "cold" place in the upcoming season.

Fans quickly weighed in on Miller's post. Some expressed their excitement over the possible return of the show while others tried to guess when the show will be filmed for its upcoming installment.

"Plz have season 8!!!! I LUV DANCE MOMS. It is inspirational to see girls our age pursue their dream," one of the fans commented, while another said, "Please make Season 8! And if you go somewhere cold, I think it's gonna be Canada or Russia."

Other fans expressed their joy after Miller seemingly revealed that she is already well enough to shoot for another season of Dance Moms after being diagnosed with cancer. "I am so excited you will be on season 8 Abby......I pray for you everyday for your recovery. You are one strong woman and this too shall pass. Can't wait to see you," a fan wrote in the comment section.

However, Lifetime has yet to confirm if they will really bring back the series for another round of drama between the mothers of the young ALDC dancers.

Rumors about the show's cancellation had been reported since Miller was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in April.

Meanwhile, the dance choreographer revealed that she has already started her third round of chemotherapy sessions in another Instagram post. She also claimed that she is ready to accept the fact that she might lose her hair because of her treatments.