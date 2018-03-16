Did Harry Styles Come Out as Bisexual?

Reuters/Neil Hall Featured in the image is former One Direction member Harry Styles

Fans believe that Harry Styles had just come out with his bisexuality after he shared two of his new songs at a recent concert.

Harry Styles has long been hounded by the media regarding his sexuality, and it looks like he has finally come to terms with who he is. Just recently, the 24-year-old was in Paris as part of his European tour. While the former One Direction rocked the AccorHotels Arena, his fans worlds were rocked when he showcased two new songs titled "Anna" and "Medicine," the latter being the most talked about as it possibly implies about the singer's sexuality.

The lyrics for "Medicine" implies that the singer may have experimented with men and found that he likes it. "The boys and the girls are here I mess around with them / And I'm okay with it / I'm coming down/ I figured out I kinda like it / And when I sleep I'm gonna dream of how you tasted," the lyrics of the song went.

The song itself is being regarded as a bisexual anthem.

This isn't the first time that Harry Styles had been linked with bisexuality. In fact, back in 2013, he once addressed his sexuality in an interview with GQ denying the rumors that he is bisexual. At the time, he says he is pretty sure he isn't bisexual and that he doesn't want to be one of those celebrities who complain about rumors.

However, in May last year, he tells The Sun that he had never felt the need to discuss his sexuality. "I don't feel like it's something I've ever felt like I have to explain about myself," he told the publication. "Everyone should just be who they want to be. It's tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that," he added.

But regardless of his sexual orientation, Styles had a number of famous exes such as Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner. Furthermore, it was reported that his rumored girlfriend, Camilla Rowe, had also been present during the concert in Paris.