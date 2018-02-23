Did Joy-Anna Duggar Already Give Birth?

Facebook/countingontlc A promotional poster for the reality television show by TLC, 'Counting On,' featuring Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

The internet was on fire earlier this week following speculations that "Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar had kept some major baby news from reaching her devoted fans. Rumors about Joy-Anna having given birth without letting her fans know started when her Wikipedia page revealed her baby's name to be Julie.

Earlier this week, devoted fans of the Duggar Family were surprised when Wikipedia published the name of Joy-Anna's baby, causing them to speculate that Austin Forsyth's wife might have given birth already and that the family had only chosen to keep it from going public.

What makes Joy-Anna's alleged childbirth a huge deal for fans is that, even before she and Austin got married, there had already been rumors that she had committed premarital sex — something that the Duggars, a known Christian family, disdain.

Reports of Joy-Anna and Austin's shotgun wedding have been around for months, especially after the couple revealed three months after their wedding that they were expecting. Even the most loyal fans of the Duggars could not believe the series of suspicious developments, but the only thing they could do is to wait until Joy-Anna finally delivers her firstborn, believing that its timing is the only thing that can prove that she did not have sex before marriage.

Fans believe that if Joy-Anna has indeed already given birth, it only confirms that she had committed sex before marriage. She and Austin were married in May, and when they announced her pregnancy three months later, they said the baby would come out in March. According to the couple, Joy-Anna got pregnant on her honeymoon.

Shortly after Joy-Anna's Wikipedia page revealed earlier this week that she had already given birth to a little girl named Julie, the changes were immediately deleted. It remains to be seen if the changes made were accurate or if someone simply wanted to troll her fans.