Did Julian Assange Delete His Twitter Page? Account Now Back Online

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's Twitter account simply disappeared from the social media platform on Christmas Eve. The account has since returned, with a new post soliciting donations for his website.

It's been a strange Christmas for media outlets who have been following Assange's social media posts, as his official Twitter account suddenly went off the air late Sunday night, on Dec. 24, according to The Daily Beast.

Reuters/Paul Hackett WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up CD's containing data on offshore bank account holders.

This is all the more puzzling since the main Wikileaks Twitter account were up, as usual, having new posts since Friday, Dec. 22. Meanwhile, another account has come up claiming to be an alternative handle by Assange and started posting claims of censorship before it was suspended.

The new account reportedly said that Twitter has deleted Assange's official handle, and just before a major news story was to be broken out. Assange's account has been offline since around 7 or 8 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve, according to Tech Crunch.

Visitors to his Twitter account were greeted with "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" message, and it stayed that way almost overnight.

Assange's account then went up again, and the first thing to come out of it was a cartoon of Santa Claus looking at the Wikileaks page while making a list of Good and Bad.

The account is back up, and so far, neither Assange, Twitter or Wikileaks have made a comment on the disappearance as of this time, according to Engadget. Although @JulianAssange seems to have been restored, his follower count has seen a massive reduction, which now shows less than 10,000 fans following his official Twitter handle.

Shortly after coming back online, Assange's Twitter has another solicitation post. A video of a corgi accompanies an abrupt caption "2018." followed by a link to the Wikileaks donation page.