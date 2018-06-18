Did Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Move In Together?

Wikimedia Commons/Melissa Rose Featured in the image is singer-actress Ariana Grande

It seems like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson already took their relationship on another level by moving in together just days after their engagement rumors surfaced.

The "Side to Side" singer appeared to be showing some hints that she and her "Saturday Night Live" star boyfriend already moved into their new apartment on her Instagram Story.

On Saturday night, Grande uploaded a photo of Nickelodeon cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants sitting on the couch the floor as reported by E! News. She added the words, "Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines."

She followed it with a video of Davidson standing in front of an apartment complex during the same night. Then, on Sunday, she posted a photo of herself standing on top of a couch. She also seemed to be showcasing the huge pear-shaped diamond ring that her rumored fiancé gave her for their alleged engagement.

The couple's whirlwind relationship started in May, just days after Grande ended her two-year relationship with rapper Mac Miller and shortly after Davidson and his long-time girlfriend Cazzie David called it quits.

Just a few weeks after the romance rumors started, Davidson reportedly proposed to Grande.

While the couple has yet to confirm the engagement rumors, Davidson's close friend Nick Cannon told Entertainment Tonight that he called him before he popped the question to the former "Sam and Cat" star.

"He called before he was going to do it, and I said, 'Salud!'" Cannon said in the interview. "He was really excited, so I was like, 'I love it, man. Keep it going.' Love is in the air!" he added.

He also shared that he actually urged him to take the leap of faith even if the relationship is fairly new. "To see them together... and I've been one of those dudes with one of those fantasy, fantastic relationships where you just go off and get married, so I was like, 'Do it,'" Cannon also said. "I've congratulated Pete. I haven't spoken to Ariana, but I'm happy for them," he went on to say.