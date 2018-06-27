Did You Download the Latest Morals?

One of the most common objections I hear to biblical morality is short, succinct, and to the point: "It's 2018!" In other words, "How can you believe in such outdated values in this day and age?" But do morals change the way technology changes? Or could it be that, when it comes to moral values, the older is sometimes better?

In our new animated video, "What Does It Mean to Be a Conservative?", I made the case that a true conservative would not believe in the redefinition of marriage or the fluidity of gender. In response, one viewer commented, "Politically it means you're 100 years behind the times and you don't understand public policy or economic policy that works."

