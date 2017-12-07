'Dies Irae' Anime Spoilers: Next Episode to Feature Missing Sonnenkind Bloodline?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Dies Irae," based on the visual novel video game of the same name developed by Light.

A missing bloodline with significant connections to the Obsidian Round Table has been revealed, which may, in turn, shake things up in unexpected ways on the next episode of the Japanese dark fantasy anime series, "Dies Irae." Who could the descendant of this said bloodline be?

Anime News Network speculates that the most likely candidate is Ren Fujii's popular senpai, Rea Himuro, who possesses a mixed heritage of German and Japanese blood. Moreover, the fact that she lives at the church also adds up to the possibility that she may well be on her way to play a much bigger role in the series' upcoming episodes. As to what this role entails remains a mystery at this point.

But could Rea really have been descended from the lost Sonnenkind bloodline that came from Isaak's twin brother, Johann? Or will the revelation of who could this descendant take some really unexpected turns?

Whoever this descendant turns out to be, the organization's acting leader, Trifa, is determined to locate them, even if it takes all of the resources he currently has.

The next episode title, "A Mother's Sins," teases a glimpse into Johann's life and may even lead to the eventual revelation of who his descendant could be.

On the other hand, the Suwahara City has already seen more than its fair share of bloodshed and death, all for the sake of reactivating the mysterious swastikas that can eventually grant Reinhard's wish. Will he succeed in his endeavors this time around, or will Ren's own bid to save his city at all cost drive him into hiding once more?

"Dies Irae" airs on Mondays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11, on Fridays late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and on Saturdays 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.