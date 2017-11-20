'Dies Irae' Episode 7 Spoilers: Ren's Battle With Ultimate Villain Continues

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Dies Irae," based on the visual novel video game of the same name developed by Light.

Ren Fujii's ultimate enemy has appeared, bringing with him a power so immense, his mere presence could destroy everything in his midst. And with Ren having only recently come upon his powers, he unsurprisingly lost their first encounter on the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Dies Irae."

Aside from revealing Shirou Yusa did possess a supernatural ability to aid Ren in his battle against the Longinus Dreizehn Orden, the previous episode has also finally brought out the series' ultimate villain, Reinhard Heydrich.

Heydrich, along with Mercurius, formed the Obsidian Round Table together, but after disappearing following the fall of Berlin during the Second World War, his whereabouts were unknown until Father Valeria Trifa summoned him to face off with Ren.

And even though Ren has already gained a stronger grasp of his powers, he still proved to be no match for the enemy, who has been powered by a million souls. Moreover, with only two swastikas currently opened, it seems that Heydrich, who has, in turn, summoned a giant golden skeletal monster, has not even rich a quarter of his true strength.

How can Ren ever hope to defeat such a powerful enemy and what role will his best friend, Shirou, play by his side? Is Marie dead, yet again, after the skeletal monster stabbed her through the chest? What did Heydrich mean when he said that Ren feared war, and thus would never match his power?

There is also the mystery of how Shirou acquired his ability, which he claimed to have had for much of his life. Shirou has a heightened sense of detecting danger, sort of like déjà vu, that helps him dodge attacks with superhuman agility. This is said to have always kept him from dying. But since he was hospitalized following a fistfight with his best friend as mentioned in the premiere episode, is it safe to assume that this ability has no effect on Ren at all?

The next episode titled "Swastika" hints at more revelations regarding Heydrich's ultimate goal, and may even see the opening of a new swastika or two.

"Dies Irae" airs on Mondays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11, on Fridays late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and on Saturdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.