'Dies Irae' Latest News: Web-Exclusive Episodes 12–17 to Be Released in July

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Dies Irae," based on the visual novel video game of the same name developed by Light.

The Japanese dark fantasy anime series "Dies Irae" may have concluded its television run, but more episodes are coming later this year in an exclusive web format.

The series, which is based on the visual novel of the same name developed by Light and animated by A.C.G.T., began its television broadcast last year in October with an episode labeled 0. It then ran for eleven more episodes and is expected to be continued with six more that will be exclusively streamed online with no television broadcast.

According to the latest news posted on the anime series' official website, the online-exclusive episodes 12 to 17 will be released all at once sometime in July via AbemaTV and other online streaming services.

Crunchyroll, which is currently streaming episodes 0 to 11, has yet to announce if they are going to be releasing the web-exclusive episodes to select regions outside Japan.

After the 11th episode clarified a few points, while also confusing the non-gaming viewers with a lot more questions that will hopefully be answered in the last six episodes, viewers are left to ponder on this series until the web-exclusive episodes arrive in July.

It has been confirmed that Rea really is Riza's great-granddaughter, which in, turn makes, her directly connected to the swastikas. However, it is still unclear just what exactly her role is in the ongoing battle between Ren and the Longinus Dreizehn Orden.

It has also been revealed that it was Shirou who killed Kasumi's father to stop the ambitious man from further experimenting on Ren as a child.

In the end, there are still a lot of gaps that need to be filled, mysteries that need to be unraveled, and confusing twists that need to be further explained and clarified, all of which has made the anime adaptation quite hard to follow for viewers who came to the series without prior knowledge of the game that inspired it.

Hopefully, some significant answers will be had when the web-exclusive episodes finally stream in July.