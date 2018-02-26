Digimon Addventure tri. Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming sixth and final part of the “Digimon Adventure tri.” Film series titled “Bokura no Mirai (Our Future),” featuring the DigiDestined and their Digimon companions.

Additional details and a promotional video have been released for the upcoming sixth and final part of the "Digimon Adventure tri." film series titled "Bokura no Mirai (Our Future)."

It has just been announced on the film series' official site, as translated by Anime News Network, that the ending theme song will be performed by a host of singers that include the voice actors and actresses providing the voices of the DigiDestined, the so-called Digimon Singers, Ayumi Miyazaki, and AiM.

The ending song will be the film series' own version "Butter-Fly," the first opening theme of the "Digimon Adventure" anime series. Its official title is "Butter-Fly ~tri.Version~" and it will also feature the singing voice of the original singer Kouji Wada, who has passed away in 2016.

Additionally, a 60-second promotional video has also been released. It previews the song along with every DigiDestined's effort to turn a recent tragedy around into their biggest motivation to continue fighting for the safety of humanity and Digimon alike.

YouTube/maidigitv

But will the DigiDestined even be able to reverse their world's impending fate while also trying to cope with the loss of their fierce leader, Taichi? More importantly, will Taichi ever make it back to his team soon enough to lead them into the final phase of their battle?

Will they be able to keep their Digimon companions in the end, or will they be forced to let their companions all go as they begin moving forward and setting their eyes on their future lives?

"Digimon Adventure tri.: Bokura no Mirai (Digimon Adventure tri.: Our Future)" will be released on Saturday, May 5, in Japan. The preliminary release of the limited Blu-ray Disc containing a special theatrical version of the film has also been scheduled on the same day.

Fans in Japan can also stream the film simultaneously online for a fee.

Moreover, Fathom Events and Toei Animation are also bringing an English-dubbed version of the fifth and sixth films to the United States. The fifth film will be screened on Thursday, May 10, while the sixth one will hit American theaters on Thursday, Sept. 20. All screenings will begin at 7:30 p.m. local time.