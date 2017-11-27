Digital Pets To Make A Comeback On Mobile With 'My Tamagotchi Forever'

Youtube/ Bandai Namco 'My Tamagotchi Forever' is set to be released next year on iOS and Android devices.

Get ready for a blast from the past as Tamagotchi, arguably the biggest toy fad of the 1990s and early 2000s is making a comeback in 2018. Bandai is planning to release a mobile version of the handheld digital pet for the iOS and Android dubbed "My Tamagotchi Forever."

Almost anyone who remembers the days before social media remembers these pocket-sized toys. Each one was home to a cute virtual pet that needed constant attention and wouldn't stop pooping 24/7. For people, caring for their digital pets are some of their fondest childhood memories and now Bandai is bringing them back.

"My Tamagotchi Forever" will be free-to-play and will be launched sometime next year on iOS and Android devices. Bandai also released a gameplay trailer to showcase some of the mobile game's features.

Pretty much all of the basic mechanics from the classic game will be present: players will have to feed, play with, and clean up after their virtual pet while also making sure that it gets enough sleep. However, there are also new features that many "Tamagotchi" fans of the 90s and early 2000s can only dream of.

First off, all pets now live in a place called "Tamatown" where players can interact with other "Tamagotchi" characters which means that the game will have a multiplayer aspect. The trailer also shows the game having an augmented reality more where pets can interact with the real world.

There will also be minigames and evolution features available in the new version of the game. Lastly, players can register on Bandai's website to enter a draw with a chance to become the inspiration for a new "Tamagotchi" character which will be added in-game.

While it certainly chock full of features, there's no denying that Bandai is banking on the game's nostalgia factor. Whether its former fans will still enjoy it though is still an open question. But having been released 20 years ago, it's very likely that former digital pet owners now have children of their own so the game definitely presents a wonderful opportunity to bond.

"My Tamagotchi Forever" is set to be released on iOS and Android devices next year.