Director Jordan Peele Says He's Not Ruling Out 'Get Out 2'

Facebook/GetOutMovie A promotional image for the film "Get Out"

"Get Out 2" director Jordan Peele believes that a sequel to the first comedic horror movie is possible. In a recent interview, the director said he's not ruling out a "Get Out 2" and that he's seriously considering making a follow-up movie.

"Get Out" is undeniably one of the most successful films of 2017. No wonder, the movie scored Oscar nominations and was one of the fan-favorites at the most recent Academy Awards. Considering its critical and box office success, it should not come as a surprise for fans if Peele announces in the near future the development of a sequel to it.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week, former actor and now director Peele was asked about the possibility of coming up with a "Get Out" sequel, and he said, "I will definitely, seriously consider it." According to him, he feels that the first movie was an open ender and that it felt like it had really left a room for the sequel. "I love that universe and feel like there is more story to tell. I don't know what it is now, but there are some loose ends... you know the movie," he explained.

As of this writing, it remains unknown if Peele is already in talks with Blumhouse Productions regarding "Get Out 2." Knowing the studio, Blumhouse has the tendency to turn its micro-budget horror flicks into franchises so giving "Get Out" a sequel looks not too far from possible. However, even if Blumhouse greenlights the project, "Get Out 2" can't possibly arrive in the next few years as Peele is reportedly planning to make another original thriller as part of a deal he previously inked with Universal.

"Get Out" opened in theaters last year and was quick to become a box office hit despite its meager production budget. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.