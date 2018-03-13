'Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency' Season 3 Is Not Happening

BBC America A still from "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency"

The third season of "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" is not pushing through after all.

Executive producer Arvind Ethan David has confirmed on Twitter that they ultimately failed to find the show, which starred Samuel Barnett and Elijah Wood, a new home after it was cancelled by BBC America.

"We tried, and we've explored all options. Ultimately, whilst the passion of the fan base has never been in question, there just isn't a big enough audience for the economics to work out," he explained.

He also urged fans not to put the blame on the people in charge for not extending the life of "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency," noting that they were very supportive since the beginning.

"Our partners are fans too, and for the past several years, they supported us with a mixture of blind faith, fantastic enthusiasm and many, many millions of dollars that allowed us to make the weirdest show on television. We're proud of that. We're grateful to them," David said.

He did hint that this will not be the end of their efforts to make more content centered on Dirk Gently. David suggests the possibility of doing a movie, animated series, or even a "role-playing towel game."

David thanked fans for their efforts to make "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" season 3 happen. He admitted that they are "really sad" about it, but they remain grateful for the support the show got.

He credited the viewers for embracing the show the way they did. He went so far as to say that working on "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" is the "one of the happiest, maddest, most intense, and most satisfying experiences" for he and his team.

For now, "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" fans can get their fix with the comics and card game released based on the Douglas Adams masterpiece.