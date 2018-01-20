'Disc Jam' for Nintendo Switch to Support Cross-Play and More

(Photo: High Horse Entertainment) An image from "Disc Jam."

High Horse Entertainment is bringing "Disc Jam" to the Nintendo Switch with brand-new features in tow.

Originally released last year on the PlayStation 4 (P4) and PC, the game will support cross-play with the PC as well as local wireless with up to three other nearby systems when it lands on the current-generation Nintendo console.

"Disc Jam" is also getting "a whole host of community-requested features" including the addition of the South American volleyball player as a playable character whose power and ability should make her a favorite.

The Nintendo Switch version of "Disc Jam" will offer more ways for players to enjoy the solo and competitive components of the game, thanks to a couple of new modes. High Horse explains:

On the competitive side of things, say hello to Ranked Leagues and Seasons. Do you have what it takes to rise through the ranks of the Universal Federation of Disc and join the Elite? Soon enough, you'll have your chance to prove it. Then, for players who prefer to fly solo, get ready to experience all the heated action of ranked leagues without the pressures of online play in a gauntlet that will test even the most seasoned "Disc Jam" veterans.

Players can expect more details on all this as early as next month, during which "Disc Jam" will receive an update that High Horse says should drop "in the coming weeks."

For those who are just hearing about "Disc Jam," the game is all about fast-paced action sport, which is like a combination of air hockey and tennis. Players can choose among a huge roster of players with their unique style and abilities they feel will allow them to conquer it all.