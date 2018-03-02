Discord Takes Down White Supremacists and Hateful Servers

Facebook/discordapp A promo poster for the gaming communication software application, Discord

The developers behind the gaming communication software application Discord have recently disabled numerous servers with users that identify as alt-right, white nationalists in order to reduce the number of hate-spreading culture in the world of video games.

As reported by Polygon, a representative from Discord stated that these groups are in violation of the software's Terms of Service and Community Guidelines, which do not allow "calls to violence" or inciting hate and who send "threatening messages" toward other people.

The representative also emphasized that they have not violated the privacy of the players by looking into their private messages. However, further investigation has led them to believe that groups with titles, such as neo-Nazi terrorist group Atomwaffen Division, Nordic Resistance Movement, Iron March, and European Domas, have been shut down effectively. It can be derived from the names of the groups that the members belong to the "toxic" alt-right political perspective.

It is notable to mention that Discord is disinclined to reveal when they exactly took the initiative to shut down alt-right groups. More importantly, a Reddit post reveals that players should know that the administrators of sites that will be taken down by Discord will be banned from using the app as well.

Discord is currently in collaboration with the Southern Poverty Law Center, whose main purpose is to monitor hateful groups, extremists, and radicals across the United States. Those who are running the software app have made their stance against white supremacy is very clear, and that they will not be tolerating any ideologies and behavior of this kind in any way, shape, or form.

However, this task may be more difficult to overcome for Discord compared to other social networks such as Facebook or Twitter, according to reports. This is mainly due to the lack of concrete ways that the app may punish hateful players apart from the immediate banning.