Disgraced Producer Harvey Weinstein Slapped at Restaurant in Arizona

(Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri) Harvey Weinstein is now under investigations regarding the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Harvey Weinstein was recently attacked by a diner at an Arizona restaurant.

The disgraced movie producer received two backhanded slaps to the face when he was leaving Elements restaurant in Scottsdale on Tuesday, TMZ reports. The media outlet was able to obtain a video showing the confrontation as it unfolded in the restaurant.

The guy who slapped Weinstein was reportedly named Steve, who initially approached him and asked for a photo. Steve told TMZ that Weinstein said no and was belligerent, but a restaurant manager said the producer was actually "sweet" and declined politely.

When Weinstein was about to leave the premises with his "sober coach," the video showed Steve making contact with him two times and calling him "a piece of s***." Weinstein declined to report the incident to authorities and just left the restaurant.

Meanwhile, Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman is not leaving their marriage empty-handed. A source revealed to PEOPLE that the fashion designer will be paid around $15 to 20 million by Weinstein as part of their divorce agreement.

In addition, Chapman will get primary custody of their two kids, ages 7 and 4. The former couple, however, are still in the process of working out the division of marital assets. They also haven't officially filed in court.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser — whose clients include Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp — said most high-profile clients prefer to negotiate the divorce before filing to avoid getting "their entire divorce-settlement negotiation under a microscope."

The Oscar-winning producer made headlines last year when he was accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women. News of his alleged misconduct involving many women in the entertainment industry was first documented by The New York Times and The New Yorker.