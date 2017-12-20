Disgruntled 'Star Wars' Fans File Petition to Remove 'The Last Jedi' from Official Canon

Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Star Wars" fans have filed a petition to remove the latest movie in the franchise, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," from the official canon. Angry fans are not happy about how the eighth installment in the saga portrays Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and the rest of the characters, saying that it completely destroys the legacy of the Jedi.

Although "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" proves to be one of the most critically-acclaimed films in the history of the franchise, not all "Star Wars" fans love it. In fact, its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes continues its downhill trend and currently sits at just 55 percent.

In light of the unfavorable fan reception, several disgruntled fans have started online petitions this week to erase the newest addition to the franchise from the "Star Wars" lore. One of the ongoing online petitions is called "Have Disney strike Star Wars Episode VIII from the official canon," which was launched by a "Star Wars" fan named Henry Walsh.

"Episode VIII was a travesty. It completely destroyed the legacy of Luke Skywalker and the Jedi. It destroyed the very reasons most of us, as fans, liked 'Star Wars.' This can be fixed. Just as you wiped out 30 years of stories, we ask you to wipe out one more, 'The Last Jedi.' Remove it from canon, push back 'Episode IX' and remake 'Episode VIII' properly to redeem Luke Skywalker's legacy, integrity and character," said Walsh in his petition. Four days since it was launched, the petition is now close to reaching its 10,000-signature goal.

While both Walt Disney and Lucasfilm have not yet commented on the fan backlash, film director Rian Johnson has already said a lot of times that he's not the type who takes it personally when a fan lashes out on him on social media. In fact, it is not even sure if the ongoing petition will go anywhere, considering how much faith both Disney and Lucasfilm have in Johnson's vision for the "Star Wars" franchise.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is still rolling in theaters worldwide.