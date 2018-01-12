Dish DVRs To Have Full Integration With Google Assistant

Dish official website Promotional picture for the Dish Google Assistant integration.

Recent reports have revealed that Dish has announced that they are working with Google to make the integration of the Google Assistant possible on their devices. Furthermore, it seems that Dish will be taking it one step farther with support for multiple languages.

"Throughout 2017, DISH took major strides toward building a suite of voice control options for our customers, including a new DISH voice remote," said Niraj Desai, DISH vice president of product management said in a statement. "We're pleased to be working with the Google Assistant to offer our customers the ability to control Hopper's video experiences through the Assistant on speakers and phones."

Further reports also reveal that the Google Assistant integration will have support for multiple languages, including English and Spanish. Starting in the first quarter of 2018, customers of the company will be able to use Google Assistant to control their TV through voice commands. This includes commands like: "Change channel to ESPN," "Show me Tom Hanks movies," and "Search for Game of Thrones." They will also be able to use Google Assistant to navigate through the videos by asking the artificial intelligence to play or pause it.

For owners of the Hopper DVRs, there will be an available voice remote that was recently released and will be shipped at no additional cost. The support will be coming to all models of Joey, Wally, and Hopper. Dish did not reveal a specific release date for each of the devices but they did confirm that it will slowly roll out over the course of the year. Fans are expecting full support to start by the middle of the year and full integration by the end of 2018. In the meantime, Dish also shared a list of commands that can be used with the Google Assistant, and fans are advised to check the full list out.