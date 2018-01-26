Dismembered, Cooked Body Parts of Missing Mexican Woman Found

REUTERS/Margarito Perez Rescue personnel inspect a ventilation shaft of an abandoned mine in a cordoned-off crime scene in Taxco May 30, 2010.

Dismembered body parts of a woman who had gone missing in Taxco, Mexico have been found, and authorities believe they have been cooked.

A 25-year-old woman had gone missing since the morning of January 13 until authorities found her dismembered remains at her ex-husband's home earlier this week. According to reports, the woman, Magdalena Aguilar Romero, went to her ex-husband's home to pick up her children on the said date, but had gone missing since then.

When Romero's body was found at the home of her ex-husband, Cesar Gomez Arciniega, on January 22, though, authorities did not only discover that they had been chopped to several pieces. As the dismembered body parts were seen inside a pot, police believe that she had been cooked.

Police said Romero's legs and arms were discovered inside a pot on the stove. Her already cooked pelvis, though, was found in a bag near the stove.

Her other body parts were found in the refrigerator.

As of this writing, authorities are still searching for Arciniega, who is considered as the prime suspect in the crime. It is believed that Romero's ex-husband had fled when he sensed that authorities were coming after him.

While it is unclear what the motive for the brutal death of Romero is, if ever there is one, authorities do not downplay the possibility that it is a case of "femicide," or the killing of a woman simply because of her gender. After all, based on the report released by the Mexican government and the U.N. Women Agency last month, there has been a sharp rise in the cases of murder of women in Mexico for the last decade.

The government of Taxco has released a statement condemning the murder of Romero, which it believes has irreparably hurt society. For the Taxco government, the sad incident only reflects the extent of the work that needs to be done to protect the women in the municipality.

"From the time her disappearance was known, we have offered all the support to Magdalena's family, with who we have always shown solidarity and to whom we show our unconditional support," part of the statement goes.