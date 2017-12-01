Disney Acquisition Talks With FOX Now Back On Track

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni The entrance gate to The Walt Disney Co is pictured in Burbank, California February 5, 2014.

Disney's potential acquisition of 21st Century Fox's movie and television production operations is still on the table. The news comes as rumors began to spread about the talks had ended without reaching a deal.

In a recent column, Deadline co-editor-in-chief Mike Fleming Jr. has revealed that the deal might still happen to suggest that earlier reports of the deals death might have been exaggerated. The talks are currently which shouldn't be that surprising given that Disney's acquisition of Marvel and Lucasfilm also went on a hushed tone.

I just want to start with a juicy rumor that is fast gaining steam in town today, that Disney is progressing speedily toward that rumored acquisition of Fox," wrote Fleming. "The version I heard has the Murdoch clan keeping possession of sports and news properties, and the rest of TV and the film studio going to Disney."

Fleming added that the reaction in Hollywood has been unenthusiastic. This is mainly due to the uncertainty that comes with potentially reducing a major studio to content generators under the Disney silo system.

For Marvel fans, however, it's a dream come true as the acquisition means that a number of Marvel properties belonging to 21st Century Fox will be taken under Disney's Marvel Studios and could be included in future Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Lauren Shuler Donner, who produced all "X-Men" films, recently expressed her interest in making a team-up happen with the MCU. "Well, I wish. I would love it, I would love it. But it's not for me to say," Donner said.

Earlier this week, director James Cameron also commented on how any sale of Fox's TV and film operations would impact the "Avatar" sequels. According to him, Disney has a bigger investment in the franchise than Fox, referring, in part, to Disney World's Pandora: The World of Avatar attraction.