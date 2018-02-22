Disney and Lucasfilm Reveal 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Blu-Ray/DVD Release Dates

Facebook/StarWarsMovies The theatrical poster for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi,"as shown on the official Star Wars Facebook account.

The long wait is over for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" fans. Earlier this week, Disney and Lucasfilm finally announced the rollout dates for the digital and Blu-ray/DVD releases of the film, which come with 14 deleted scenes and a whole lot of other features.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" digital release will be available in HD, 4K Ultra HD and through the Movies Anywhere app starting March 13. Meanwhile, fans who wish to grab a physical copy of the film should wait until March 27, as that's when the film will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD.

Disney and Lucasfilm's announcement also reveals that the latest film in the "Star Wars" franchise is the first Disney title to get a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Its Blu-ray is packed with special features, including some behind-the-scenes footage and the making of the film.

The Blu-ray also gives fans the chance to take a peek into the film's production, allowing them to experience what it is like to direct a "Star Wars" film. Another feature of this release is "Balance of the Force," which will dig deeper into the mythology of the Force and why director Rian Johnson decided to interpret it that way. There is also "Creating the Space Battle," which offers a better look at the epic space battle that took place in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

For fans who want to see how the production was able to bring Snoke to life, the Blu-ray also includes "Snoke and Mirrors," which takes fans to the detailed process of creating Snoke, including the motion capture process used by Andy Serkis. The physical release also includes two sequences featuring Serkis' performance as the popular villain, as well as an audio commentary by director Johnson himself.

The "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" Blu-ray release will also feature scene breakdowns and 14 deleted scenes, but Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to reveal what these scenes are.