Disney Announces Plans to Have 'Star Wars' and 'High School Musical' TV Series on Their Upcoming Streaming Service

Facebook/HighSchoolMusical Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens starred in Disney's "High School Musical" 10 years ago.

New "Star Wars" and "High School Musical" TV shows are coming to the Disney Streaming Service.

Disney is really gearing up for its upcoming, still-untitled streaming service, and now, it has been revealed that among the series coming to the Netflix-like platform in 2019 are some big-name titles like "Star Wars" and "High School Musical."

Apparently, it was confirmed by Disney CEO Bob Iger himself that there will be an upcoming live-action television series format from the all popular "Star Wars" franchise. Fans of the sci-fi franchise would definitely be thanking Disney as it has been announced that apart from the new television series, there will also be a new "Star Wars" trilogy that is separate from Luke Skywalker's storyline. Director Rian Johnson, who directed the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," has been announced to write and direct the new film saga.

"We all loved working with Rian on 'The Last Jedi,'" Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said about the director. "He's a creative force, and watching him craft 'The Last Jedi' from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy," she added.

As for the "High School Musical" TV series, not much is known as of the moment. Disney is still working on a fourth "High School Musical" film, and there is no release date announced for it yet. It is interesting how Disney plans to tie the television show together with the film series.

Apart from "Star Wars" and "High School Musical," Disney also intends to produce a show from the "Monsters Inc." franchise as well as an original from Marvel. Furthermore, Disney will be pushing to produce at least four or five original movies for the upcoming Disney streaming service.

When it all arrives, fans could benefit from the fact that the service would not cost as much as the $10.99 price by Netflix as it has been confirmed by Iger himself that their service would cost considerably less.