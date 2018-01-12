Disney Confirms 'Thor: Ragnarok's' Digital and Home Video Release Dates

Facebook/Thor Promotional photo for "Thor: Ragnarok," which premieres on Nov. 2

Disney has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming "Thor: Ragnarok" home entertainment releases. The studio also confirmed the release dates of the digital, DVD and Blu-ray releases of the hit Marvel film.

As announced by Disney, "Thor: Ragnarok" will be available digitally on Feb. 20. The digital release will be followed by the DVD and Blu-ray home releases, which will arrive two weeks later on March 6.

The home video release will include another Marvel One-Shot style short film that stars Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) weird housemate Darryl, who previously appeared in the "Team Thor" featurette. In the said clip, the character was hilariously wondering who none of the Avengers asked him to join them during the battle that took place in "Captain America: Civil War."

The home video release also features a commentary by film director Taika Waititi, who is expected to give some valuable insight and additional trivia about one of the most successful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The full list of Blu-ray bonus features includes deleted scenes, some funny outtakes; the third part of the mockumentary "Team Thor" titled "Team Darryl," the evolution of the superheroes in "Avengers: Infinity War;" and some featurettes tackling Waititi's vision for the film, particularly when it comes to the story's audacious female characters, Korg, the tyrannical leader of Sakaar, the Grandmaster; as well as the origins of the "Thor" comic book.

"Thor: Ragnarok" opened in theaters November and was one of Marvel's most successful outings in 2017. It centers on the God of Thunder and his rise back to power after an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Hela. In the film, he faces the Incredible Hulk in a gladiatorial combat.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is the third installment in the "Thor" franchise and was met with generally positive reviews, blowing away expectations with its $120 million revenue on its opening weekend.