Disney Donates $1 Million To STEM Centers In Honor Of 'Black Panther' Success

Disney is donating $1 million to help develop STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) programs in the United States. This generous giveaway comes following the success of Marvel's "Black Panther" which featured the highly advanced African country of Wakanda.

The company will give the grant to the Boys and Girls Club of America, a nonprofit organization that offers American youths support and essential skills to reach their full potential. The donation is expected to grow the group's national STEM curriculum.

The donation will also help develop new STEM centers in various communities including Atlanta, New Orleans and Washington, DC. BGCA's centers of innovation offer hands-on experiences with advanced technologies such as 3D printers and robotics.

In announcing the grant, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that "Black Panther" was a "masterpiece of movie making."

"It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film," Disney's Iger said a statement. "So it's fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want."

The film, which predominantly featured a black cast, was praised for its narrative which prominently displayed African culture. Also on display were the technological achievements of Wakanda, a secluded African country whose rare natural resource allowed it to become one of the most advanced countries in the world.

Shuri, the sister of main character T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and played by Letitia Wright, was able to showcase this technology in various ways including designing her brother's superhero suits.

In response to the grant, Boseman took to Twitter and thanked Disney for their generous contribution. "You can never go wrong when you invest in kid's futures," the actor wrote.

Obviously, Disney's donation won't be able to create a real-life Wakanda anytime soon. However, by immersing children to STEM at a young age, Disney and BGCA are paving the way for future innovation spearheaded by the boys and girls that will benefit from the program.

