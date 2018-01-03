Disney Drops New Posters, TV Spot for 'A Wrinkle in Time'

Facebook/WrinkleinTimeMovie Disney's adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time" is slated to premiere in March 2018.

Walt Disney has released new motion posters and a TV spot for "A Wrinkle in Time," offering a closer look at three main characters and building the hype around the film. Last month, the studio also released new stills from the film to show for the first time its pivotal characters.

The new posters highlight Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, who will play Mrs. Who, Mrs. Which and Mrs. Whatsit in the film. While previous images already offered a first look at the three characters, the new posters give a closer look at them. The new TV spot also showcases the three characters and teases what's in store when the film arrives in theaters in a few months.

Directed by Ava DuVernay, "A Wrinkle in Time" is based on a classic novel of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle. This epic adventure takes audiences across different realms and dimensions of time and space and examines the nature of darkness, light and love. The film will focus on the transformative journey of a young girl named Meg Murry, who, through the help of her three celestial guides, will travel through time and space with her brother and friend. She does so to save her father and bring him home. Along her journey, she will discover that strength actually comes from embracing one's individuality and that in order to overcome fear, one must travel by her own light.

Based on a screenplay by Jennifer Lee, "A Wrinkle in Time" stars Winfrey, Witherspoon, Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena, Storm Reid, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine. Disney's upcoming adaptation of the timeless classic is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated films of 2018 and is the first to have onboard an African-American female director to helm a movie with a budget of more than $100 million.

"A Wrinkle in Time" is set for release on March 9.