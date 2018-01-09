Disney Drops New TV Spot for 'A Wrinkle in Time' During Golden Globes Telecast

Facebook/WrinkleinTimeMovie Disney's adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time" is slated to premiere in March 2018.

Disney has dropped a new TV spot for "A Wrinkle in Time" during the recent Golden Globe Awards telecast on NBC, showing new footage from the upcoming film. The new TV spot comes just a few days after the studio released the film's new TV trailer and a little over two months before it opens in theaters in March.

"A Wrinkle in Time" is shaping up to become one of Disney's most anticipated outings this year. Although the Golden Globes TV spot is not very long, it offers yet another look at the film and its star-studded cast. With just two months before the film's release, Disney is apparently ramping up its promotion of the film, with new trailers, movie posters and TV spots arriving one after the other.

Directed by Ava DuVernay, "A Wrinkle in Time" is based on a screenplay by Jenifer Lee and is the first live-action adaptation of the popular novel of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle. Produced by Jim Whitaker and Catherine Hand, and executive produced by Doug Merrifield, the film features a stellar cast composed of Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine. It also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Andre Holland, Zach Galifianakis and Rowan Blanchard.

In the film, Reid plays Meg Murry, an average middle school student who has issues with her self-worth and who has a hard time fitting in. Winfrey, Witherspoon and Kaling play Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Who, respectively, Meg's celestial guides.

"A Wrinkle in Time" follows Meg as she sets off on a formidable quest to find her missing father. Through the help of her three celestial guides, she and her friend Calvin (Miller) travel via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering to go to different worlds and deal with a powerful evil.

"A Wrinkle in Time" arrives in theaters on March 9.