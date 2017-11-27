Disney, Idina Menzel, and Demi Lovato Facing Lawsuit Over 'Let It Go'

Facebook/Frozen Shown is a scene from "Frozen." Rumors claim that "Frozen 2" will unveil how Elsa got her powers.

Musician Jaime Ciero is suing Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel, and Disney over the Disney movie "Frozen" theme song, "Let It Go." According to Ciero, the Disney hit sounds like his 2008 song "Volar" and closely resembles it in many aspects.

"Let It Go" was released in 2013 as the official theme song of the highly popular film "Frozen." The song featured in the film was performed by Menzel while the single version of the song was performed by Lovato. Four years since its release, Ciero is now accusing Disney of illegally ripping off his composition, stating that "Volar" and "Let It Go" have practically the same "note combinations, structures, hooks, melodies, lyrics, themes, production, and textures."

Ciero went on to say that "Volar" was a huge international success with millions of listeners and even landed on numerous charts of the most popular, top-performing songs in 2008. He said that while his song was written in Spanish, it cannot be denied that it could have been used as the basis for Disney's "Let It Go."

Reports suggest that Ciero is now asking Disney to give him part of the studio's profits from "Frozen," including its music, marketing, and everything where the song "Let It Go" was featured. "Frozen" grossed at least $1 billion at the global box office on the year of its release, so if Ciero's claims are found to be true, that would mean quite a fortune for him.

Aside from Disney, the musician is also suing Menzel and Lovato, who sang the song in the film and recorded a version of the song for the "Frozen" soundtrack. Songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are also going to be a big part of the lawsuit.

"Let It Go" was a major hit around the globe in 2013 and was the main reason the "Frozen" soundtrack was able to sell more than 10 million copies the following year. It also won an Oscar that same year.