Disney Might Pull Out Fox Content From Netflix and HBO

Reuters/Gary Cameron Walt Disney Co. has bought a huge chunk of 21st Century Fox Inc.'s assets.

Since Disney signed a deal with Fox, they might be pulling out their content from both streaming sites of HBO and Netflix.

Walt Disney Co. entered a deal to acquire the rights to $52.4 billion of TV and movie content from 21st Century Fox Inc., and it's only a matter of time before the company pulls out their films from HBO and Netflix, USA Today reports.

The company is planning to pull out all their content from the streaming sites by 2019 because they are also gearing up to have their own service and battle it out with Netflix.

Some of the films produced by 20th Century Fox Television that will be under Disney soon, such as "House M.D.," "Family Guy," and "How I Met Your Mother," have already left Netflix due to the end of their contracts.

Meanwhile, Fox is already expected to refrain from going into new contracts with Netflix or other streaming sites while waiting for their deal with Disney to be sealed.

Netflix confirmed that some of the Fox shows will soon be leaving their site, but they also say that it's how the industry works.

"TV series always come and go on Netflix. Some of the older Fox series are going," a spokesperson confirmed.

However, Disney still has a contract with Netflix that means that new films and shows from them will still be available from the streaming giant until 2019. One of them is "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" from Disney's Marvel Studios, was recently added to Netflix this month.

This is similar to Fox's deal with HBO, which was signed last 2012. Fox movies such as "Deadpool" and "Logan," and other upcoming films, will be airing on both HBO's cable channel and their streaming site until 2022.

Disney and Fox are expected to seal their agreement within 12 to 18 months, depending on the regulators' approval, Bloomberg reports.