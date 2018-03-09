Disney Planning to Launch Oscar Campaign for 'Black Panther'?

Facebook/ BlackPantherMovie Marvel's new film "Black Panther" starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and more

Before "Black Panther" arrived in theaters, nobody expected it to be as successful as it has turned out to be. In fact, it looks like even Disney could not believe how much the film has achieved throughout its three-week theatrical run. Now, the studio is already contemplating an Oscar campaign for it.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther" is hailed today as the best film in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film has not only grossed big at the international box office; it has also earned praises from both fans and critics alike. Because of its success, many believe that the film could receive multiple nominations at next year's Academy Award.

While the 2018 Oscars has just wrapped last weekend, news about next year's Oscars is already swirling around. Earlier this week, a new report came out indicating that Disney is already high on "Black Panther's" prospects, with one of its top executives confirming their intention to launch a "For Your Consideration" campaign for the film. The report also noted that Disney would not only campaign for "Black Panther" but also for the upcoming film, "Mary Poppins Returns."

While it seems to be too early to know the pool of contenders for next year's Oscars, Disney's plan to launch such a campaign for "Black Panther" shouldn't come as a surprise for fans. Previously, the studio also set up awards campaigns for its previous films, including "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Thor: Ragnarok."

"Black Panther" is too good of a superhero movie, so it's not impossible if it becomes the first to get a Best Picture nomination at next year's Academy Awards. The film is still playing in theaters worldwide and is already on the verge of hitting the $1 billion mark at the global box office.