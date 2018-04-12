Disney Star Tiffany Thornton Expecting First Child With Pastor Husband 2 Years After Tragic Accident

(Photo: Facebook/OfficialTiffanyThornton) Tiffany Thornton recently got married to Josiah Capaci nearly two years after first husband's death.

Disney star Tiffany Thornton announced she is expecting her first child with pastor husband Josiah Capaci, two years after her first husband died in a vehicle collision.

While the 32-year-old actress is expecting her third child, this will be her first with her new husband. The former "Sonny With a Chance" actress announced the exciting news on Instagram, posting a photo of her two oldest children, sons Kenneth, 5, and Bentley, 4, holding a black-and-white letter board which read, "New best friend coming Nov. 2018."

"'For this child I have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart.' 1 Samuel 1:27," Thornton captioned the photo.

Thornton married Capaci, worship pastor at Gospel Light Church and Teen Revolution in Hot Springs, Arkansas, in October of last year. Two years earlier, her first husband, Christopher Carney, the son of a pastor, tragically passed away in a car crash at age 35. At the time, Carney and Thornton had been married for just three years.

After receiving criticism for marrying the pastor so soon after her ex-husband's death, Thornton, who describes herself as "daughter of the most high King" on her Instagram page, took to social media to defend her decision.

"'This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not," she wrote at the time.

"Jo came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him. It wasn't my choice to fall in love so quickly after Chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy. Looking back now I think God saw that if I went too long without love that it would become increasingly difficult for me to submit to the authority of a husband after being set in my own ways."

"When I say 'Jo is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me' that in no way indicates that I didn't love my first husband with all that I had," she continued. "How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn't make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers. I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life."

"I don't have to share one bucket of love with the special people in my life," she concluded. "Each one has their own bucket. Get it? Isn't that amazing?? God's timing is not our own. And I praise Him for that. You should too.