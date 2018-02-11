REUTERS/Toru Hanai Takara Tomy's figures of Kylo Ren (C) and Storm Troopers from "Star Wars" are seen at the International Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo, Japan June 9, 2016.

Following the release of the first "Solo: A Star Wars Story" trailer, there is more where the "Star Wars" content came from. And, fans will get a lot of that from Disney's upcoming streaming service.

CEO Bog Iger revealed in a recent earning's call that as part of their efforts to expand the saga, there would be multiple shows set in the galaxy far, far away including a live-action series. Iger shared, "We are developing not just one but a few 'Star Wars' series. We are close to being able to reveal at least one of the entities [involved but] the deal isn't completely closed."

While he kept much of the details under wraps, he assured that the creatives involved in these Disney streaming service projects are "rather significant." Despite the secrecy, which is not something new in the saga, there is so much excitement surrounding the "Star Wars" live-action series since it will be a first in the long-running space opera franchise.

These "Star Wars" series will be used to launch the Disney streaming service alongside brand new live-action shows based on Marvel and "High School Musical," in addition to an animated "Monster's Inc" series.

Apart from the multiple "Star Wars" series, fans of the franchise can also expect a whole host of new movies with "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and DB Weiss tapped to develop a new film trilogy. The films will exist separately from the ongoing series and the trilogy that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson has been tasked to create.

Going back to the Disney streaming service, Iger noted that the price would be "substantially lower" than that of Netflix (which is at $10.99 a month) because they will have a smaller library as a result of making the content consistent to the Disney brand.

The R-rated projects will remain at Hulu while Netflix's Marvel superhero shows centered on Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher are not going anywhere.

There is no concrete information yet as to how Disney plans to handle the recent mega-deal with Fox as far as the library of the streaming service is concerned.

Meanwhile, the movies in the works for the streaming service, as per Deadline, include "Don Quixote" written by Billy Ray script, "Stargirl" directed by Julia Hart, "Togo" helmed by Ericson Core, "Lady and the Tramp," and "The Paper Magician."

Already in post-production are "Magic Camp," directed by Mark Waters, and the Anna Kendrick-starrer, "Noelle," directed by Mark Lawrence. Also at the top of Disney's list are "3 Men and a Baby," "Sword and the Stone," and "Timmy Failure."

The Disney streaming service is set to be launched by fall or late 2019.