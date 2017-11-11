Disney Streaming Service Will Feature New 'Star Wars' Live-Action Series, Marvel and Pixar Titles; Will Cost Less Than Netflix

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni The entrance gate to The Walt Disney Co is pictured in Burbank, California February 5, 2014.

Disney's upcoming streaming service will feature an all-new live-action TV series based on the very popular "Star Wars" franchise, as well as several Marvel movie titles. There are also plans to adapt some of the company's famous animated movies into TV series.

Disney is preparing for the launch of their own streaming service that is looking to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon. While technically a new player in the field, the company has all the resources to tackle its would-be competitors.

During a recent earnings call of The Walt Disney Co., Chairman and CEO Robert Iger shed some light on their plans for the talked-about streaming service.

Iger said (via Seeking Alpha) that they were looking to open their streaming service with a library filled with "the latest Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars feature films in the first pay window." He added that Disney was gearing up to release four to five films every year that would be exclusively shown on the service.

Like Netflix and other existing streaming giants, Disney will produce new and original contents but is still maximizing their already popular franchises such as "Star Wars."

"Star Wars" fans can expect a live-action TV series in the coming years. Iger also confirmed their plans to make other TV shows based on "High School Musical," Pixar's "Monsters," and "a series for Marvel television."

With Disney has already proven its capability in producing highly marketable contents -- both adaptations and original ones -- their streaming service plans are often seen as a direct challenge to Netflix.

However, Iger disputed that thought and said Netflix had been "a good partner of ours." He maintained that their goal was to be "a viable player in the direct-to-consumer space." Even so, he reiterated that their streaming service's launch will be "pretty aggressive."

As for the pricing of their service, Iger did not specifically mention any subscription rates as of the moment as he explained they were yet to finalize that aspect. But then, he also shared: "I can say that our plan on the Disney side is to price this substantially below where Netflix is. That is in part reflective of the fact that it will have substantially less volume."

The Disney streaming service is slated to launch in late 2019.