Disney To Remove 'Frozen' 22-Minute Short Preceding Critically Acclaimed 'Coco'

Facebook/DisneyFrozen Olaf stars in the "Frozen" special "Olaf's Frozen Adventure."

Recent reports have revealed that Disney has announced that the "Frozen" short that airs right before "Coco" in theaters will be removed following heavy criticism from the audience. Furthermore, Disney contends that the "Frozen" short was advertised as one that will only play in front of "Coco" for a limited time.

According to reports, the "Frozen" short titled "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" will be removed in theaters beginning on Dec. 8. The clip presents Olaf (Josh Gad) embarking on a journey to identify holiday traditions for Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell). Despite the seemingly straightforward nature of the short, it actually runs for a total of 22 minutes, which is almost double the usual duration of Disney and Pixar shorts.

As such, "Coco" does not begin until 40 minutes after the ads, trailers, and "Olaf's Frozen Adventure." This has drawn heavy criticism from the audience and some have claimed that Disney has resorted to underhanded and culturally insensitive means to promote "Frozen 2," which lands in theaters sometime in November 2019.

"This was always promoted as a limited run so it's not really a story — the end of our Olaf theatrical play is coming next week," a Disney representative told Entertainment Weekly. "All our ads and messaging called it as such."

The outcry from the fans and the critics indicated that even the runtime of "Coco" extended beyond the allotted schedule for the short that is wholly unrelated to moral and plotline of the film itself. In response, the final showing of "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" has been dated to Dec. 7.

Meanwhile, "Coco" has received warm applause and glowing reviews from the critics. It has also won an award for Best Animated Film from the New York Film Critics Circle. Fans believe that the removal of the short that precedes it will lead to increased views and more positive responses from the crowd.

"Coco" is now showing in theaters worldwide.