Disney's 'Aladdin' Live-Action Movie Remake Wraps Production

Facebook/DisneyAladdin Disney's live-action version of "Aladdin" is currently filming in the U.K. with director Guy Ritchie.

Another live-action adaptation of a Disney classic is on its way, and recent reports suggest that it has just wrapped production. On Thursday, actor Mena Massoud took to Instagram to reveal that production has already wrapped on the "Aladdin" live-action remake.

In the upcoming film, Massoud will play the titular street rat with a heart of gold. On Thursday, the actor shared a photo of himself holding a huge "Aladdin" film slate — which includes the names of director Guy Ritchie and cameraman Alan Stewart — and captioned it, "That's a wrap on Aladdin! It's been an incredible journey and I can't wait for you all to see it next year. Thank you to the cast and crew for your endless hard work and your passion. #Aladdin #2019."

Massoud's Twitter post came shortly after reports about Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik working on one of the film's soundtracks surfaced earlier this week. With the film now heading into post-production, fans can expect to hear more updates about the film in the coming months. As of now, details about the plot and cast of the live-action remake are still few and far between, save the little updates revealed by Disney in previous interviews.

Disney announced its plan to make an "Aladdin" live-action remake back in October 2016. Back then, the studio revealed that Ritchie would helm the project, with John August writing its script. The upcoming film will reportedly retain much of the musical element of the original 1992 animated "Aladdin" film, although it will tell its story in a "nonlinear" format.

As for its cast, joining Massoud are Will Smith as the Geni and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders. The project came under fire previously after casting Caucasian actors in the film when the original "Aladdin" did not have any Caucasians in it.

"Aladdin" will hit theaters on May 24, 2019.