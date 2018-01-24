Pre-production for Disney's "Enchanted" sequel is coming along. Director Adam Shankman confirms that as soon as the "Disenchanted" script is complete, then writing the movie's original music will follow.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Amy Adams will reprise her role as Giselle in the "Enchanted" sequel from Disney titled "Disenchanted."

Shankman recently stated that the screenplay to "Disenchanted" is almost finished. The next step then is to create the music but the director did not name who will write the songs.

The original 2007 movie that starred Amy Adams had five original songs from Alan Menkin and Stephen Schwartz. Three of these songs received recognition at the Oscar Awards that year. Menkin did several Disney projects in the past, so it's possible he'll do more music for "Disenchanted."

Shankman also confirmed that "Disenchanted" would likely have more than five original songs. The director also said he expects this part of movie making might take awhile.

The "Enchanted" sequel might not get a theater date earlier than 2020. Disney originally planned a 2018 release for the sequel but production took some time to come together.

Meanwhile, Adams, who has been busy filming "Justice League" and her new HBO series "Sharp Objects," is set to reprise her role as Giselle. Her character is the animated fairy tale princess who discovers the real world in New York City and falls in love with a human.

The follow-up movie will take place 10 years after she supposedly found her ever after. Adams' co-stars from the original film, James Marsden who played the animated Prince, and Patrick Dempsey, who played the New York lawyer, have not yet locked a return.

"I trust that the team they're putting together is going to put together something that makes it timely. I think that it's a good time in our world for 'Disenchanted,'" the actress shared months after Disney originally announced the sequel's development in 2015. "I think a little singing and dancing, a little laughing at ourselves is good."

"Enchanted" celebrated the 10th year anniversary of its release last November.