Disney's 'Little Mermaid' Live-Action Rounds Up Production Crew; Director Rob Marshall Confirmed?

Disney's production of the "Little Mermaid" live-action is apparently rounding up its crew and many of them previously worked with director Rob Marshall. The move is fueling speculations that the director will indeed helm the movie. All that's missing is a confirmation from the studio.

Facebook/DisneyTheLittleMermaid Disney is adapting its 1989 "Little Mermaid" animated movie as a live-action film.

A source from Omega Underground took note of the talents that Disney began hiring for the "Little Mermaid" live-action. Among them are cinematographer Dion Beebe, costume designer Colleen Atwood, production designer John Myhre, songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda. These people worked with Marshall in movies like "Pirates of The Caribbean 4" and "Mary Poppins Returns."

In early December, reports revealed that Disney offered Marshall the directorial job for the "Little Mermaid" live-action. The official announcement, however, won't come until after the holidays but Marshall's inclusion is said to be almost a done deal.

The director's other film credits include "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "Chicago." He has a long-standing relationship with Disney as well. After doing the pirate movie, Marshall directed the musical "Into the Woods" for Disney.

Disney's "Little Mermaid" live-action will follow the 1989 animated film. Jane Goldman ("Kingsman") wrote the screenplay adaptation. The studio has not yet announced its cast but former Disney star Lindsay Lohan once expressed that she would like to play the role of Ariel.

The animated movie earned $211 million at the box office in the year it came out. Its story spun to Broadway and various iterations. At one point, ABC, a Disney company, was supposed to do a live musical of "Little Mermaid" on television before cancelling its plan.

Universal studios also has a "Little Mermaid" live-action in development. Director Sofia Coppola was originally attached to the movie with actress Chloe Moretz as Ariel. The women, however, dropped out of the project.

Coppola exited due to creative differences with the studio. Moretz quit the role after announcing she's going be choosing her roles carefully as she wants to reassess her career.