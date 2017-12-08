'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' News: Battle Lines Are Drawn in the Recently Released Story Trailer

Characters known as Materia and Spiritus are essential to the game's main story

Just because the upcoming game known as "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" is more focused on letting players brawl as opposed to asking them to go on a long journey, that does not mean that a narrative will be missing in this offering.

The folks at Square Enix love to tell stories using their games, and the same holds true for this soon-to-be released fighting title.

A recently released trailer is even giving fans an idea of what kind of story will be told.

The trailer in question shows off the game's opening movie, and in it, viewers can see groups of familiar faces line up on opposite sides of the battlefield.

On one side, players can see protagonists from past "Final Fantasy" games grouped together and getting ready to attack. Viewers may also notice an unfamiliar character seemingly leading the squad of protagonists - a woman with blonde and red hair wielding an ornately designed staff.

For those who may be unaware, she is named Materia. And according to the Final Fantasy Wiki, she is also known as the Sublime Goddess of Protection.

Then on the other side, accompanied by an army of villains, is another new character. This white-haired individual dragging around an enormous sword is named Spiritus, the Savage God of Destruction.

According to an earlier report from DualShockers, Materia and Spiritus are two gods fighting for control of the multiverse.

Judging by which characters are accompanying Materia and which ones have lined up alongside Spiritus, it certainly seems like there is a clear divide between the forces of good and evil inside "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT."

The trailer shows that the fighters for both sides are going all out as they attempt to emerge triumphant, though fans will have to play through the game to see which side does end up winning.

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" is set to be released on Jan. 30.