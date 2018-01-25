'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' News: Big Update To Be Released Alongside North America Launch

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT official website Kuja is one of the villains included in 'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT'

Recent reports have revealed that game developer Square Enix seems to be listening to player feedback as they have announced that they will be releasing a massive update for "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT." Here is everything to know about the update.

According to reports, the update brings a lot of things to the popular game title. For one, it will have new languages added in so that fans can choose an English voice with an accompanying English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish subtitle. Furthermore, there will also be some new control settings like being able to switch between the circle button and the X on a PlayStation controller. In room matches, fans will also be able to obtain Gil as well as PLV and CLV experience points. Square Enix has also made the online IDs in the voice chat list hidden when players are matching with an opponent. Players will also be able to rank up offline classes easier.

Further reports have revealed that the updates will be released for Japan alongside the debut of "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" in U.S. and Europe. Although the updates are geared toward the fans in Japan, critics believe that fans in the U.S. will eventually receive in one giant patch. There is no announcement yet from Square Enix yet in that regard, but more information is expected to be released as the launch date for "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" nears. Regardless, the update definitely addresses the issues that the fans had in the first release of the game.

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" was released first in Japan last Jan. 11. It will be released for U.S. and Europe on Jan. 30 on the PlayStation 4. More announcement and updates are expected to be released in the coming weeks so fans are advised to stay updated.