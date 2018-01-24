Six DLC characters will be added to the fighting game post-launch

In between all the chaotic clashes and fast-paced fights, there is also a story that will be told in "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT."

With the game coming out in the very near future, the players themselves will be able to check out the story included. But in the meantime, they can find out which segments of the story the developers enjoyed the most.

Speaking recently to Famitsu, producer Ichiro Hazama and director Takeo Kujiraoka shared their favorite story moments, Siliconera reported.

Hazama went with the ending scene and remarked that the way the music complements that part serves to make it something that fans should closely watch.

Kujiraoka chose a segment featuring Shantotto and Sorceress Ultimecia and noted that the way the former is depicted in the game should help her gain more fans.

The developers obviously avoided going too deep into the story during the interview, but for those curious, the main narrative set to be featured in "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" will focus on the battle between Materia and Spiritus, two beings vying for control of the multiverse, DualShockers reported.

Heroes and villains from several "Final Fantasy" titles are also featured in the story, and they have taken sides in what should prove to be one memorable clash.

Aside from talking about a favorite story moment, Hazama also spoke briefly about the downloadable content plans for the game.

According to Hazama, the DLC characters are not going to be released just shortly after the game hits store shelves. Instead, they will be waiting for things to calm down a bit before they introduce the six additional characters.

The identities of these six characters have not been revealed yet, though developers did share previously that there were two female and four male fighters who will be added, Gematsu reported. One of the female fighters has been featured previously in this series, while the other five are newcomers.

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" will be available in North America and Europe on Jan. 30.