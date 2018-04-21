Vayne is the first of six DLC characters coming to the game

Twitter/FinalFantasy 'Final Fantasy XII 's' Vayne looks as intimidating as ever inside 'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT'

Last month, developers officially announced that Vayne Carudas Solidor from "Final Fantasy XII" will be the first DLC character added to "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT's" roster.

Back then, there was no exact release date attached to the official reveal of Vayne, but that has seemingly changed.

According to Ryokuta2089.com, via Twinfinite, Vayne will be officially added to the game on April 26. The aforementioned release date is apparently meant for the Japanese version of the brawler, but given that the developers did previously hint that the first DLC character will be added in late April, that same release date could be applicable to the western version of the game.

The villainous Vayne made an impression on long-time fans of the RPG series by being the devious yet undeniably brilliant antagonist who threatened to take control of the whole of Ivalice in "Final Fantasy XII." He did not need to always use force to get his way because he was routinely steps ahead of his political rivals, but gamers should make no mistake as he can more than hold his own in combat as well.

Vayne will be an additional vanguard in the game, and it seems that he possesses quite the impressive array of abilities. He's extremely mobile on the battlefield, gliding from one spot to the next and possessing enough speed and quickness to consistently catch opponents off guard.

Vayne does not need to get in close to do significant damage, too, as he has numerous range attacks that can leave enemies reeling.

The main antagonist of "Final Fantasy XII" has also seemingly retained the ability to take on a new form. Upon transforming, Vayne's power levels are increased and he becomes even tougher to deal with.

Vayne is just one of the six DLC characters that are already scheduled to be added to "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT."

The developers are set to release another DLC character in June, though they have yet to unveil the identity of this upcoming roster addition.

An earlier report from Gematsu contains some clues pertaining to the other DLC characters.

The second DLC character is expected to be a villain who is new to the series, and he will come from the older half of the mainline "Final Fantasy" games. The third DLC addition will be a female character who appeared in one of the later numbered "Final Fantasy" titles, and she will be officially released sometime in August.

In October, players will be given access to another male character who originates from the newer installments of the RPG series and then in December, developers will switch things up by bringing back a female character who has already been featured in the "Dissidia" series. This female character is also from the newer titles, and many fans suspect that this DLC addition will be none other than "Final Fantasy X's" Yuna.

Lastly, the DLC addition currently scheduled to be released next February will be a male character from the newer games.

More news about "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" should be made available soon.