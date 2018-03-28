Twitter/FinalFantasy 'Final Fantasy XII's' Vayne will be added to 'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' next month

Earlier this month, developers revealed the identity of the first DLC character coming to "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT," with the villainous Vayne Carudas Solidor from "Final Fantasy XII" getting the nod.

What didn't get as much attention though is another announcement from the developers which laid out their DLC plans for the game.

Spotted not too long ago by PlayStation Lifestyle, the official "Final Fantasy" Twitter account published a post which contains the current DLC release schedule.

As fans can see, Vayne is indeed slated to arrive this April, around the latter part of the month, to be more specific.

After Vayne, developers are looking to release the second DLC character in June, and then, the third roster addition will arrive in August, followed by another character coming in October and one more in December.

The final character included in the Season Pass is currently slated to be released in February of next year.

Given the gaps between character releases, developers seem to have enough time to follow the DLC schedule they have announced, although things are always subject to change in the world of gaming.

So, which DLC character will be added to "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" after Vayne?

An earlier report from Gematsu notes that the second Season Pass character is going to be male and from the older half of the numbered "Final Fantasy" games.

Now, interestingly enough, that aforementioned tweet from the developers seems to contain another clue pertaining to the next DLC character. Specifically, the tweet asks fans to "Guess which villain is next?"

If that's the case, then that obviously reduces the number of characters who could get the next DLC slot.

Two characters come to mind as ones who could be solid additions to the roster.

The first is Professor Hojo from "Final Fantasy VII." Hojo is known for being a scientist focused only on satisfying his own curiosities even if that means hurting people around him in the process. Hojo is also Sephiroth's father, though he isn't exactly a model parent.

Hojo's an intriguing roster addition because he could be a transforming character, and that has the potential to work really well inside a fighting game.

As for the other character, developers could go with Gilgamesh.

Now technically, Gilgamesh isn't really just tied to any one game as he's a recurring character, having even made an appearance in "Final Fantasy XV," but arguably his most memorable turn in the series came in "Final Fantasy V."

Gilgamesh considers himself to be the rival of protagonist Bartz Klauser in that game, and it would be really interesting to see the two of them see each other again in a different setting.

Plus, Gilgamesh could bring a comedic element to the game, which could be a nice addition.

All six DLC characters coming to the game are included in the aforementioned Season Pass, and players can still purchase that for $29.99. Each DLC character will also be sold on his/her own for $5.99.

More news about the DLC characters coming to "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" should be made available in the near future.